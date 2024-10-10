Washington Capitals celebrate 50 year anniversary with 'Caps 50 Fest'

The Washington Capitals are celebrating their 50th anniversary with a special Caps 50th kickoff celebration.

The 50 Fest is presented by TikTok, at Capital One Arena on Thursday, Oct. 10. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. and will feature the entire Capitals 2024-25 roster, over 70 Capitals alumni, and fans for an incredible experience celebrating five decades of Capitals hockey and the organization's future.

Attendees will be able to enjoy current player and alumni stage programming, followed by a Third Eye Blind concert. All fans in attendance will receive a commemorative 50th Anniversary T-shirt. This is a family-friendly event. All ages are welcome.

