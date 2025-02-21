Washington Capitals 2018 Stanley Cup championship plague unveiled in DC

The Brief A special permanent plaque will be unveiled in commemoration of the 2018 Stanley Cup championship celebration at the Washington Harbour fountain. Fans are asked to submit their videos and photos during the Capitals’ 2018 celebration.



The Washington Capitals unveil a special permanent plaque in commemoration of the 2018 Stanley Cup championship celebration at the Washington Harbour fountain in Georgetown, D.C.

The official reveal will take place where the Washington Harbour Ice Rink is currently installed on Friday, February 21, around 5 p.m. The ceremony will feature special appearances from Capitals players Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie.

Monumental Sports Network’s Alexa Landestoy will host the event.

Fans are encouraged to share their videos and photos during the Capitals’ 2018 celebration at Washington Harbour. The submitted materials will be used as the Capitals celebrate the plaque unveiling.