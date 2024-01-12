Washington Auto Show returns to DC

The Washington Auto Show is returning to the District from January 19 to January 28.

The 10-day show features a Hyundai Test Track, an EV Track Experience with Nissan and a Pepco EVsmart outdoor ride and drive. The show will also have test rides from Strictly Ebikes.

