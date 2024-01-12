Washington Auto Show returns to DC

Expand / Collapse search

WASHINGTON - The Washington Auto Show is returning to the District from January 19 to January 28. 

The 2024 Washington Auto Show kicks off Friday at the Convention Center in Northwest D.C. 

The 10-day show features a Hyundai Test Track, an EV Track Experience with Nissan and a Pepco EVsmart outdoor ride and drive. The show will also have test rides from Strictly Ebikes. 

