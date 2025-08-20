The Brief Fog and drizzle start the day; highs reach the mid-80s with afternoon sun. Hurricane Erin nears Thursday; Coastal areas face strong surf, rip currents, and gusts up to 50 mph. Sunshine returns Friday, with warm, dry weather lasting into Saturday.



A warmer Wednesday across the Washington, D.C. region brings some afternoon sunshine, while coastal areas of Maryland, Virginia and Delaware could feel the effects of Hurricane Erin by Thursday.

Fog and light drizzle to start your day across the area with reduced visibility during the morning commute.

Foggy start, warmer afternoon

Clouds linger through midday, but partial sunshine is expected by the afternoon, helping temperatures climb into the mid-80s, which is warmer than recent days.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says skies turn cloudy again by evening, and the chance for showers increases overnight. Brief tropical downpours are possible early Thursday as Hurricane Erin passes offshore.

READ MORE: Hurricane Erin to miss East Coast but send dangerous waves, rip currents to MD, VA & DE

Hurricane Erin impact

While the storm won’t make landfall locally, it will brush close enough to stir up conditions along the coast. Beaches from Ocean City, Md., to Rehoboth Beach, Del., could see strong surf, dangerous rip currents, and wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph on Thursday. In the D.C. region, areas will be cooler with the threat of some showers.

The system clears out by Friday, bringing sunshine and highs in the low-80s. Saturday stays warm and dry with mid-80s expected, before scattered storms return Sunday.

READ MORE: These beaches are closed to swimmers in the DC area as Hurricane Erin approaches

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Warm Wednesday in DC; Hurricane Erin to impact coast conditions Thursday