Warm, sunny Friday in DC; cool weekend ahead with showers, thunderstorms likely 

A warm and sunny Friday around the Washington, D.C. region will give way to a much cooler weekend with the possibility of showers and storms.

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says the workweek will end with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper-70s.

On Saturday, showers are likely throughout the day with high temperatures near 60 degrees. Showers and a possible thunderstorm are likely on Sunday with highs near 70 degrees.

Temperatures stay cool at the start of the workweek and climb back into the 80s by the middle of the week.