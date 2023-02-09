War-torn Ukraine sending 87 rescuers to Turkey after deadly earthquake

Ukraine said Tuesday that it would send a search and rescue team of several dozen skilled emergency workers to Turkey after an 7.8 magnitude earthquake that left thousands dead.

Kyiv will send a team of the State Emergency Service consisting of 87 people, including 10 flight crew members, to the country to "help eliminate the consequences" of the natural disaster, according to Ukraine’s Cabinet office website.

On Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a separate decree instructing his Cabinet to "ensure the provision of humanitarian aid to Turkey."

Zelenskyy shared on social media that he "expressed condolences" to Turkish President Recap Tayyip Erdogan over "the tragedy that befell the people due to the earthquakes."

Rescue teams carry out searches through the rubble of collapsed buildings on February 9, 2023 in Kahramanmaras, Turkey. (Photo by Aziz Karimov/Getty Images)

He continued, "I informed of the decision to send a group of rescuers and equipment to help in overcoming the aftermath. They will soon arrive in affected regions."

Jordan, which borders Syria, also says it will dispatch planes loaded with search-and-rescue equipment, tents and medical supplies, along with 99 rescuers and five doctors to assist relief efforts in Turkey and Syria, according to The Associated Press.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A search and rescue team from Ukraine is on the way to Turkiye after earthquakes hit the country's Southeastern provinces, in Kyiv, Ukraine on February 07, 2023. (Photo by Ukrainian State Emergency Service / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The country’s royal charity organization says it has been liaising with Syrian and Turkish authorities about the delivery of supplies to meet the countries’ urgent needs.

As of Thursday, the earthquake has left more than 19,300 dead across Turkey and Syria, surpassing a 2011 earthquake and tsunami that killed 18,400 in Japan, the AP also reported.

Winter weather and damage to roads and airports have hampered the response in both countries. Some in Turkey have complained the response was too slow — a perception that could hurt Tayyip Erdogan at a time when he faces a tough battle for reelection in May.

King Philippe meets with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on Feb. 2, 2023 in Brussels, Belgium. ( Photo by Pool / Photonews via Getty Images)

Ukraine’s response comes as the war between the country and Russia continues.

Zelenskyy visited the United Kingdom Wednesday, where he urged lawmakers to send warplanes to Ukraine ahead of his visit with King Charles III.

"Today I will have the honor to be received by His Majesty the King," Zelenskyy said while addressing both Houses of Parliament and U.K. Prime Minster Rishi Sunak. "It will be a truly special moment for me, for our country.

Zelenskyy has repeatedly called for fighter jets since the war took off nearly one year ago, but he has renewed his efforts for increased air defense as a major Russian offensive looms.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. The Associated Press and FOX News contributed.