Wanted man in custody following shootout with US Marshals in Alexandria shopping center

An investigation is underway in Alexandria after a wanted suspect was involved in a shootout with members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

According to the U.S. Marshals Office, one of their officers was involved in the shooting that began around 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

They say the gunfire erupted as the officer was attempting to arrest Stewart Orlando Ray, who is wanted by the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office in Easton, Maryland for attempted murder, assault, use of a firearm in a violent crime and reckless endangerment.

Several shots were fired as Ray reportedly tried to flee the busy shopping plaza off of the heavily traveled Richmond Highway. A bullet hole could be seen in the window of a nearby AT&T store and one witness captured video of the moments shots were fired.

*Warning: This video may be distressing to some. Viewer discretion is advised.*

Josh Burns told FOX 5 says he saw at least half a dozen law enforcement vehicles blocking the suspect who was inside a car.

"[They were] trying to give commands and get the person out, whoever it was. You know, ‘drop the gun, get out, show us your hands' and everything. Then whoever was in that vehicle, they started ramming — I believe it was the U.S. Marshal — started ramming their vehicle, [it] looked like they were trying to get out," Burns said. "And just like that they kind of ducked down a little bit and they just started — a bunch of shots just started to ring out."

No law enforcement officers were injured. The condition of the wanted individual is unknown at this time.

The Alexandria Police Department is leading the investigation. The U.S. Marshals Service says they will not be releasing the names of the officers involved.

According to the Talbot County Sheriff's Office, Ray was involved in a shooting on Aug. 6 that left a man injured. They say around 9 p.m., Ray shot the victim in the area of Tunis Mills Road and Unionville Road and drove off. Ray ran a stop sign while fleeing the scene and ended up running off the road where he hit several parked cars. Deputies were unable to locate him following the crash and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Ray is now in custody and the Sheriff's Office thanked all agencies involved in the arrest. More information is expected to be released soon.

This is a devolving story. Stay with FOX 5 for more updates.