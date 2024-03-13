Wanted Accokeek man indicted for string of 7-Eleven ATM robberies

A Prince George’s County grand jury has indicted 31-year-old Stefon Janey, the prime suspect in a series of robberies in which the jaws of life were used to break into multiple ATMs. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Janey, whose last known address was in Accokeek, Maryland, faces charges related to eight robberies across several locations in Prince George’s County earlier this year – including convenience stores on Baltimore Avenue and Martin Luther King Junior Highway.

In each incident, Janey and his accomplices allegedly utilized hydraulic rescue tools, commonly referred to as the jaws of life, to forcibly breach ATMs and abscond with thousands of dollars.

Authorities assert that Janey and the group brazenly executed these heists. Additional charges against Janey are expected as law enforcement officials continue their pursuit to identify, apprehend, and prosecute all individuals involved in these criminal activities.

Stefon Janey, 31, of Accokeek, Maryland. Photo via Prince George's County Police Department.

The Prince George’s County Police Department has announced a reward of up to $10,000 for any information leading to the arrest and indictment of other suspects linked to these crimes.

This investigation remains active, and authorities urge anyone with pertinent information regarding Janey’s whereabouts or details related to the ongoing probe to contact PGPD detectives at 301-516-2830.