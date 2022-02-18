Walter Reed in Bethesda provides poor living conditions for sailors, soldiers: report

Lawmakers are demanding answers after poor living conditions were reported at a Navy base in Maryland.

According to a report on NavyTimes.com, sailors and soldiers at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda have been without hot water for years and have also dealt with broken air-conditioning systems and non-working door locks.

The article reports that hundreds of troops have been moved into hotels while repairs are being made.