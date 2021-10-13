Walt Whitman student attacked Churchill student, then pulled knife on others who tried to intervene: cops

A 17-year-old Walt Whitman High School student was taken into custody after he allegedly attacked a female student at Churchill High School and then brandishing a knife when students and staff tried to intervene.

Montgomery County police have not identified the suspect, nor have they indicated what charges the suspect might face.

They say the victim suffered "minor injuries."

Police took the boy into custody after he ran away from the scene.

They say they found him at his Potomac home.

