Walmart on H St in DC to close

The Walmart located at 99 H St. NW in D.C. is closing March 31, according to the company.

A representative for Walmart confirmed to FOX 5 on Tuesday that the H St. location would be closing following a review process that found the store did not meet financial expectations. The pharmacy at the Walmart location will close on March 17, ahead of the planned March 31 closure.

"We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our H Street location. We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com," said Felicia McCranie, Communications Director for Walmart.

There are two other Walmarts in Washington, D.C., on Georgia Ave NW and Riggs Rd. NE.

The closure of the H St. location comes after reports of empty shelves in early January due to refrigeration issues.