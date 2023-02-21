Virginia man killed in shooting on H Street: police

Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday night on H Street in Northeast D.C.

Around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday at the 1200 block of H Street, police say they responded to the area and found a man with a gunshot wound.

32-year-old Kenithy Manns of Lorton, Virginia, showed no signs of life on the scene and was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, police said.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction of a person or persons responsible for a homicide in D.C.

Anyone who may have information should contact DC Police at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.