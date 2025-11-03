Voters in Fairfax, Loudoun to decide on school bonds in referendum vote

The Brief Voters in Fairfax and Loudoun counties will decide on major school bond referendums this Election Day. Fairfax County’s $460 million bond would fund school improvements, expansions, renovations, and new sites. Loudoun County’s $75 million bond would cover design, construction, and facility upgrades, all funded by taxpayer dollars if approved.



On Election Day, voters in Fairfax County and Loudoun County will decide on millions of dollars of school bonds in a referendum.

Fairfax County:

In Fairfax County, the $460 million bond referendum would reportedly go toward

School improvements

Building, expanding and renovating properties

New sites

The referendum says the money would go toward furnishings and equipment.

Loudoun County:

Loudoun County’s school bond for more than $75 million would finance "design, construction, equipping and other costs for school buildings as requested by the school board." The bulk of the funds would go toward facility renewals and alterations.

These would be funded by tax payer dollars – but only if voters vote in favor of these school bonds on the ballot.

"People have to think because especially in schools because money can be easily spent and it’s hard to earn, it really is," said voter John Allen. "I would say, really, the people who know what they’re talking about, not me, should pick the right ways to spend money."