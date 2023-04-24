Vote expected on plan that could shut Spotsylvania County Public School libraries, cut staff

A controversial school budget vote is expected in Spotsylvania County that could shut down school libraries and cut staff.

Superintendent Mark Taylor caused a huge uproar in March when he said a $21 million proposed budget shortfall could mean cuts like the closing of school libraries or eliminating some programs for high achieving students.

According to Taylor, the Virginia General Assembly replaced the Governor’s proposed budget with HB1400 called the "Skinny Budget" which slashes Virginia School divisions.

The County Board of Supervisors responded by changing how it gives the school system its money with the goal being able to maintain some control over where money is spent or cut.

The deficit could mean the elimination of school libraries and laying off more than 100 staff members.