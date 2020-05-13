Expand / Collapse search

Visiting the Ellicott City businesses featured on Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back

FOX 5's Kevin McCarthy stopped by Ellicott City after the show aired to see how The Little Market Café, Ellicott Mills Brewing Company and Phoenix Emporium are doing now that they have reopened!

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. - It was an emotional and heartwarming episode of Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back as he visited Ellicott City to help businesses who were struggling to rebuild after floods devastated the town in 2016 and 2018.

Kevin speaks with Gordon Ramsay’s about 24 Hours to Hell and Back in Ellicott City

FOX 5’s Kevin McCarthy spoke with Gordon Ramsay about his mission heading into the 24 Hours to Hell and Back special show focusing on Ellicott City.

In a two-hour special, the famous chef helped three local business undergo life-changing renovations and reopen!

