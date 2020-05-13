Visiting the Ellicott City businesses featured on Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back

It was an emotional and heartwarming episode of Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back as he visited Ellicott City to help businesses who were struggling to rebuild after floods devastated the town in 2016 and 2018.

In a two-hour special, the famous chef helped three local business undergo life-changing renovations and reopen!

FOX 5's Kevin McCarthy stopped by Ellicott City after the show aired to see how The Little Market Café, Jaxon Edwin and the new Phoenix Upper Main are doing following the special!