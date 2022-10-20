Virginia's history learning standards remain under review

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has publicly stated he's against teaching divisive concepts in schools. As school leaders work toward updating the Commonwealth's standards of learning for history and social studies, there are concerns about whether Youngkin's ideologies will influence the decision-making process.

Dr. James Fedderman, president of the Virginia Education Association, believes teaching shouldn't be divisive.

"Teaching the truth, the honest truth is what we should want for all of our students and for all our educators across this great Commonwealth," Fedderman told FOX 5. "It’s who we are. And there are elements of our history that we are not proud of, but we have made substantial progress, and we are moving forward. If we don’t understand where we’ve been, we’ll never understand where we’re going."

Virginia history learning standards are set to undergo revisions as part of a routine process that happens every seven years per state law.

Conversations about the new changes came to a halt back in August when the state board decided to postpone any updates.

The goal for education leaders in the state is to present a document to the board that is understandable and accessible for experts, educators, and the public. It should be neutral in content and approach, and inclusive.

Virginia's Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow sent a memo to the Board of Education, saying more tweaks are going to be made before they get to review the draft in November.

Balow addressed the new standards in a Department of Education meeting Thursday afternoon.

"We are indeed reviewing. It doesn't say that they need to be adopted at the end of seven years, it says that they need to be reviewed," Balow told the board. It doesn't even say they need to be changed. It just says they need to be reviewed. We are reviewing now, and I would ask for some grace and understanding that there continues to be voices that want to be heard."

Nathan Brinkman, an Arlington parent, said that since the standards were last revised in 2015, the state is overdue for changes.

"I understand the timeline has been pushed out and that might be frustrating to some, and I share that frustration," Brinkman said. "However, as a parent I'm a lot more concerned with getting it done right and I rather see them take their time and give us a good final product rather than ram something through, solely in the name of meeting a deadline."

Public meetings for final input will be held in December and January. A final board review is set for February 2023.