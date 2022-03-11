School superintendents warn Gov. Youngkin's policies could set Virginia education back 'many years'

A letter, written on behalf of every sitting superintendent in the Commonwealth of Virginia, was sent to Governor Glenn Youngkin Thursday demanding that he "terminate" his Critical Race Theory tipline and work more cohesively with the Virginia Association of School Superintendents (VASS).

According to the letter, all 133 of the superintendents agree Governor Youngkin's policies could set public education in Virginia back "many years," and that his basis for determining what concepts are divisive is "discriminatory."

"Parents and educators must collaborate in a positive manner to achieve better outcomes for children. The administration can be a catalyst for positive stakeholder relationships through messages and actions," the letter reads. "A tip line for parents to report divisive content to the Governor impedes positive relationships; therefore, the tip line needs to be terminated."

In a press release, the Democratic Party of Virginia stated that since the beginning of his gubernatorial campaign, Youngkin has "relied on racist dog whistles and difficult conversations on race to drive his far-right narrative to his extremist base."

Now, school superintendents are standing up to his extremist views by voicing their disgust for his ‘discriminatory’ approaches."

The superintendents lay out their gripes clearly in several key points regarding the governor's 30-day plan and offer suggestions for the 90-day report.

"According to previous surveys, Virginia’s parents generally support their local schools. Local education leaders, teachers, and all support personnel work daily with their communities in serving children," the letter reads. "Public school division superintendents hope that state leaders will partner with local educators and understand that we are all working for the same customers, students."