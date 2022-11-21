Virginia’s eastbound I-66 Express Lanes set to open this week

The I-66 Express Lanes westbound from the Capital Beltway to Gainesville opened over the weekend and the opening of the eastbound lanes may only be days away.

When using the new lanes, vehicles with one to two people inside must pay a toll through their E-ZPass device. Vehicles with three or more passengers (HOV-3+) can use the new lanes at no charge using an E-ZPass Flex set to HOV mode.

Officials say tolls are dynamic, and fluctuate based on traffic volumes.

The eastbound direction of the same 13-mile section of express lanes could open as early Tuesday – if not by the end of the month.

More information on the new lanes can be found online.