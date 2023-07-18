Virginians may now indicate their blood type on their driver's license or ID

Virginians will now be given the choice to indicate their blood type on their driver’s license to assist first responders in the event of an emergency.

Virginia drivers will have the option to indicate their blood type when they renew or replace their driver’s license or ID at dmv.virginia.gov or in-person at any Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) customer service center.

For drivers that renew or replace their credentials online, you will be prompted with a question whether you’d like to indicate blood type during the transaction.

"The law was intended to aid individuals and first responders when every second counts in an emergency," said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey. "DMV is proud to provide Virginians with options. On your driver's license or ID, you can indicate not only your blood type, but also your willingness to be an organ donor, your veteran status and can even list important medical indicators."