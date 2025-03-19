Virginia woman wins $3 million lottery jackpot
STAFFORD, Va. - A Stafford County woman won over $3 million in an online Virginia Lottery game.
Lottery officials say Amy Sylvester was waiting for the horses in her barn to finish eating when she decided to play the Jackpot Spectacular game on her phone.
Before long, Sylvester had won a jackpot worth $3,046,100. "I was surprised!" she told Lottery officials. "I didn’t think it was real!"
The progressive jackpot game is played in multiple states, including Virginia.
There is no word on what she plans to do with her winnings.
The Source: FOX 5 DC & Virginia Lottery