Virginia woman wins $3 million lottery jackpot

The Brief Virginia woman Amy Sylvester won $3,046,100 in an online lottery game. She was at her barn playing Jackpot Spectacular on her phone when she hit the jackpot. The progressive jackpot game is available in multiple states, including Virginia.



Virginia woman wins $3 million lottery prize

What we know:

A Stafford County woman won over $3 million in an online Virginia Lottery game.

Lottery officials say Amy Sylvester was waiting for the horses in her barn to finish eating when she decided to play the Jackpot Spectacular game on her phone.

By the numbers:

Before long, Sylvester had won a jackpot worth $3,046,100. "I was surprised!" she told Lottery officials. "I didn’t think it was real!"

The progressive jackpot game is played in multiple states, including Virginia.

There is no word on what she plans to do with her winnings.