Virginia woman stabbed victim ‘multiple times,’ Fredericksburg police say

A 21-yer-old Caroline County woman is facing a felony charge after she allegedly stabbed another woman multiple times Monday evening in Fredericksburg.

Police responded to the scene in the 1400 block of Central Park Boulevard around 5:47 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from numerous stab wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where she remained in critical condition as of Tuesday morning.

Police were able to find their suspect, 21-year-old Deanna Evans of Ruther Glen, shortly after the incident.

They charged her with aggravated malicious wounding.

She is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

