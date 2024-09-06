Virginia woman sentenced to 40 years for sexually exploiting 2 children

A Bealeton woman was sentenced to 40 years in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release, for sexual exploitation of children, according to officials.

Based on court documents, in 2023 and 2024, Anna Grace Layher, 27, produced sexually explicit videos and images of two children, ages six and three, both of them being family members. Layher sent the videos to her boyfriend, Davey Jonathan Sisk, 29, of Culpeper, Virginia.

Layher pled guilty on May 2 to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child. Sisk also pled guilty on July 9 to attempting to sexually exploit a child and receiving child pornography. Sisk is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 21.

