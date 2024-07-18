Virginia woman hits big with 6 winning lottery tickets in same drawing

A Virginia woman won big with six winning lottery tickets - all for the same drawing.

Lottery officials say Latoya Burke bought six tickets in the Virginia Lottery’s Pick 5 game – all with the same five numbers - and all for the June 5 drawing.

She matched all five winning numbers, making each of those tickets worth $30,000 for a grand total of $180,000.

The winning numbers in that drawing were 5-5-5-5-0. She redeemed her winning tickets earlier this week. Burke bought the tickets at Tinee Giant on Jackson Avenue in Chesapeake.