Virginia woman attacked outside her house after followed home from MGM National Harbor: police

Authorities arrested a man they say attacked a Virginia woman outside her house after he followed her home from the MGM National Harbor.

Police say the victim was leaving the hotel casino in Oxon Hill just after midnight on December 8 when she was approached by a man identified by investigators as 29-year-old Antiero Ebai Menyoli.

Officers say Menyoli approached the woman and briefly spoke with her in the parking lot before she got into her vehicle and started for home on Poplar Lane near Bailey's Crossroads.

Antiero Ebai Menyoli (Fairfax County Police Department)

The woman later told investigators that she suspected she was being followed by the man from the parking lot and tried to lose the vehicle as she drove.

She was walking to her door, when police say Menyoli surprised her and grabbed her from behind. The woman was able to fight off Menyoli's attack and run inside to safety. Officers said Menyoli then smashed a glass window panel in her door and tried to get inside. When he couldn't, he fled the scene, police said.

Detectives identified Menyoli after reviewing surveillance footage. They said he and the victim were not known to each other. He was taken into custody on December 12 in Prince George's County and faces burglary, assault, and destruction of property charges. He will be extradited to Fairfax County.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the incident, or who may have had unwanted contact with Menyoli to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 6.