A Virginia woman accused of shooting a Shell gas station clerk in Columbia during an attempted robbery is now in custody, police said.

The Brief Virginia woman accused of shooting a Columbia gas station clerk is in custody. Investigators say Shantay Lashay O’Donnell was arrested in another state. The clerk suffered serious injuries during the attempted robbery.



Investigators say Shantay Lashay O’Donnell, 46, of Virginia, was arrested in another state on unrelated charges.

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She is accused of shooting the clerk on Saturday during what police describe as an attempted robbery. The clerk suffered serious injuries.

O’Donnell remains in custody as the investigation continues.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Virginia woman accused in Columbia gas station shooting in custody (Howard County Police Dept.)