Virginia woman accused in Columbia gas station shooting in custody
COLUMBIA, Md. - A Virginia woman accused of shooting a Shell gas station clerk in Columbia during an attempted robbery is now in custody, police said.
Investigators say Shantay Lashay O’Donnell, 46, of Virginia, was arrested in another state on unrelated charges.
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She is accused of shooting the clerk on Saturday during what police describe as an attempted robbery. The clerk suffered serious injuries.
O’Donnell remains in custody as the investigation continues.
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Virginia woman accused in Columbia gas station shooting in custody (Howard County Police Dept.)
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Howard County Police Dept.