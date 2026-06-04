Excitement is growing across the D.C. region as the countdown to the FIFA World Cup continues.

Team Croatia has selected Alexandria as its base camp, with practices set to take place just across the Potomac River.

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez visited the Alexandria Soccer Association, where there is a surge of enthusiasm as the region prepares to host one of the world’s top national teams.

RELATED: Croatia national soccer team to base FIFA World Cup training in Alexandria

What we know:

The Croatian Football Federation (HNS) says it has chosen Alexandria, Virginia as the base camp for its national team — often called the Vatreni — ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The base camp will serve as the team’s home-away-from-home, combining training facilities and accommodations while Croatia competes in group-stage and later matches across the tournament.

Alexandria’s selection was announced by the HNS earlier this winter as part of preparations for the expanded World Cup that will take place across the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

FIFA World Cup excitement builds in the DMV

Big picture view:

Being chosen as a World Cup base camp spot means Alexandria will host one of the world’s top soccer teams as global fans travel for the tournament. It also reflects a broader trend of international sporting events bringing economic and cultural attention to the region.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released detailed information about specific training sites, match travel plans, or public access related to Croatia’s presence in Alexandria.

Fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the team’s practice sessions or related events may need to wait for further details from local organizers and the Croatian Football Federation.

FIFA World Cup excitement builds in the DMV