Suspect identified in Columbia gas station shooting

The Brief Police identified 46-year-old Shantay Lashay O’Donnell as the suspect in a shooting during an attempted robbery at a Columbia gas station. An employee was seriously injured and taken to Shock Trauma after being shot during the incident. O’Donnell is in custody in another state and awaiting transfer to Maryland to face charges.



A suspect has been identified in a shooting during an attempted robbery at a Columbia gas station that left an employee seriously injured, according to Howard County police.

What we know:

Police have identified 46-year-old Shantay Lashay O’Donnell, of Virginia, as the suspect in the April 17 attempted robbery and shooting at a Shell gas station in Columbia.

The shooting occurred around 7:43 p.m. at the gas station in the 7200 block of Cradlerock Way.

An adult male employee was shot and transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries.

Investigators say O’Donnell is currently in custody in another state on unrelated charges.

What's next:

O’Donnell is awaiting transfer to face charges in Howard County.

Police say O’Donnell will be served with multiple charges in the coming days. Additional details are expected to be released once those charges are filed.