Drought Watch in effect for millions across DMV; where it applies and how to cut water use
WASHINGTON - A Drought Watch is now in effect for nearly six million residents across the District of Columbia, Maryland and northern Virginia.
The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments’ Drought Coordination Committee issued the watch Wednesday following unusually dry conditions that are expected to persist despite recent rainfall.
Officials say that while water supplies in the Potomac River and backup reservoirs remain adequate, residents and businesses are encouraged to practice voluntary conservation.
The region last experienced a Drought Watch from July 2024 to June 2025.
This year, from March to April, the area saw record‑breaking high temperatures and periods of historically low streamflow. The Potomac River reached its lowest level for that time of year based on 130 years of data, according to the COG. The two‑year precipitation deficit now stands at nearly 8 inches.
Tips to limit indoor and outdoor water use (COG):
INDOOR
- Reduce shower length to under 5 minutes;
- Turn off water while brushing your teeth/shaving;
- Wash only full loads of dishes and clothes; and
- Fix any plumbing leaks – especially toilets and faucets.
OUTDOOR
- Monitor watering lawns, plants, and shrubs;
- Sweep sidewalks and driveways (instead of using a hose); and
- Avoid washing your car or instead use a commercial car wash that recycles water.
JURISDICTIONS IN THE COG DROUGHT WATCH:
District of Columbia
Maryland
- Town of Bladensburg
- City of Bowie
- City of College Park
- Charles County
- City of Frederick
- Frederick County
- City of Gaithersburg
- City of Greenbelt
- City of Hyattsville
- City of Laurel
- Montgomery County
- Prince George's County
- City of Rockville
- City of Takoma Park
Northern Virginia
- City of Alexandria
- Arlington County
- City of Fairfax
- Fairfax County
- City of Falls Church
- Loudoun County
- City of Manassas
- City of Manassas Park
- Prince William County
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.