Drought Watch in effect for millions across DMV; where it applies and how to cut water use

The Brief A Drought Watch is in effect for nearly six million residents across the region. Officials urge voluntary conservation as dry conditions and low streamflow persist. Tips outline ways to limit indoor and outdoor water use across affected jurisdictions.



A Drought Watch is now in effect for nearly six million residents across the District of Columbia, Maryland and northern Virginia.

The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments’ Drought Coordination Committee issued the watch Wednesday following unusually dry conditions that are expected to persist despite recent rainfall.

Officials say that while water supplies in the Potomac River and backup reservoirs remain adequate, residents and businesses are encouraged to practice voluntary conservation.

The region last experienced a Drought Watch from July 2024 to June 2025.

This year, from March to April, the area saw record‑breaking high temperatures and periods of historically low streamflow. The Potomac River reached its lowest level for that time of year based on 130 years of data, according to the COG. The two‑year precipitation deficit now stands at nearly 8 inches.

Tips to limit indoor and outdoor water use (COG):

INDOOR

Reduce shower length to under 5 minutes;

Turn off water while brushing your teeth/shaving;

Wash only full loads of dishes and clothes; and

Fix any plumbing leaks – especially toilets and faucets.

OUTDOOR

Monitor watering lawns, plants, and shrubs;

Sweep sidewalks and driveways (instead of using a hose); and

Avoid washing your car or instead use a commercial car wash that recycles water.

JURISDICTIONS IN THE COG DROUGHT WATCH:

District of Columbia

Maryland

Town of Bladensburg

City of Bowie

City of College Park

Charles County

City of Frederick

Frederick County

City of Gaithersburg

City of Greenbelt

City of Hyattsville

City of Laurel

Montgomery County

Prince George's County

City of Rockville

City of Takoma Park

Northern Virginia

City of Alexandria

Arlington County

City of Fairfax

Fairfax County

City of Falls Church

Loudoun County

City of Manassas

City of Manassas Park

Prince William County