Virginia voters have until Saturday to cast early ballots

The deadline for casting early ballots in person in Virginia for this year’s presidential election is fast approaching.

The Roanoke Times reports that the deadline is Saturday.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

To vote early, voters can visit their general registrar’s office or a satellite voting site. Hours and locations are listed on the Virginia Department of Elections website.

Voters need to bring their ID or will be asked to sign an ID confirmation statement to confirm who they are and that they regularly vote.

RELATED: Voting in Virginia 2020: Everything you need to know county by county

Election officials are also urging people to return absentee ballots as soon as possible, if they haven’t done so. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday. And local registrars must receive them by noon on Nov. 6 in order for them to be counted.

Advertisement

Voters can also deliver absentee ballots to their local voter registration office or at their regular polling location on Election Day. Registrars have also set up ballot drop boxes at their offices and other locations.