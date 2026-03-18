Virginia man wins $1 million lottery prize off 7-Eleven scratcher, plans to buy pool and hot tub

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The Brief A Virginia man won a $1 million lottery prize from a scratch-off ticket in Lynchburg. He chose the lump sum cash option and already has plans for the money. Lottery officials say more top prizes remain in the same game.



An anonymous Virginia man is celebrating a life-changing win after scratching a ticket inside a convenience store and realizing he had just hit it big.

What we know:

The man won a $1 million prize playing the "In the Money" scratch-off game after purchasing his ticket at a 7-Eleven on Timberlake Road in Lynchburg.

He scratched the ticket inside the store and immediately realized he had won. "Oh, I just hit big!" he thought.

Virginia law allows winners of $1 million or more to remain anonymous, so his identity was not released.

He had the option to receive the full prize in annual payments over 30 years or take a one-time cash payout of $476,000 before taxes. He chose the lump sum.

By the numbers:

The "In the Money" game offers prizes ranging from $50 to $1 million.

This marks the first top prize claimed in the game, leaving two $1 million prizes still unclaimed.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 408,000, while the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.5.

Where to buy tickets

Virginia Lottery scratch-off tickets, including "In the Money," are sold at convenience stores and authorized retailers across the state.

Retailers that sell a winning $1 million ticket receive a $10,000 bonus, which in this case went to the Lynchburg 7-Eleven where the ticket was purchased.

What's next:

The winner told lottery officials he plans to use his winnings to buy a pool and a hot tub.

Dig deeper:

All Virginia Lottery profits go toward K-12 education in the state.

In Lynchburg City, more than $9.4 million in lottery funds went to K-12 education last fiscal year. Statewide, the lottery raised more than $901 million for education in fiscal year 2025, accounting for about 10% of the total K-12 school budget.