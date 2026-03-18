Expand / Collapse search

Virginia man wins $1 million lottery prize off 7-Eleven scratcher, plans to buy pool and hot tub

By
Published  March 18, 2026 9:19am EDT
Lottery
FOX 5 DC
article

In The Money Scratcher (Virginia Lottery)

The Brief

    • A Virginia man won a $1 million lottery prize from a scratch-off ticket in Lynchburg.
    • He chose the lump sum cash option and already has plans for the money.
    • Lottery officials say more top prizes remain in the same game.

VIRGINIA - An anonymous Virginia man is celebrating a life-changing win after scratching a ticket inside a convenience store and realizing he had just hit it big.

What we know:

The man won a $1 million prize playing the "In the Money" scratch-off game after purchasing his ticket at a 7-Eleven on Timberlake Road in Lynchburg.

He scratched the ticket inside the store and immediately realized he had won. "Oh, I just hit big!" he thought.

Virginia law allows winners of $1 million or more to remain anonymous, so his identity was not released.

He had the option to receive the full prize in annual payments over 30 years or take a one-time cash payout of $476,000 before taxes. He chose the lump sum.

By the numbers:

The "In the Money" game offers prizes ranging from $50 to $1 million.

This marks the first top prize claimed in the game, leaving two $1 million prizes still unclaimed.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 408,000, while the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.5.

Where to buy tickets

Virginia Lottery scratch-off tickets, including "In the Money," are sold at convenience stores and authorized retailers across the state.

Retailers that sell a winning $1 million ticket receive a $10,000 bonus, which in this case went to the Lynchburg 7-Eleven where the ticket was purchased.

What's next:

The winner told lottery officials he plans to use his winnings to buy a pool and a hot tub.

Dig deeper:

All Virginia Lottery profits go toward K-12 education in the state.

In Lynchburg City, more than $9.4 million in lottery funds went to K-12 education last fiscal year. Statewide, the lottery raised more than $901 million for education in fiscal year 2025, accounting for about 10% of the total K-12 school budget.

The Source: This article was written using information from the Virginia Lottery.

LotteryVirginia