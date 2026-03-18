Expand / Collapse search

Person of interest in 3 Prince George’s County highway shootings in custody: police

By
Updated  March 18, 2026 6:51am EDT
News
FOX 5 DC
Person of interest in 3 highway shootings now in custody

Person of interest in 3 highway shootings now in custody

A person of interest is in custody after three separate highway shootings in Prince George’s County, including one along the Beltway.

The Brief

    • A person of interest is in custody after three linked highway shootings in Prince George’s County.
    • One driver was struck on I‑495 but survived; no fatalities were reported.
    • Police plan to identify the suspect at a 1 p.m. news conference.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. - A person of interest is in custody after three separate highway shootings in Prince George’s County late Monday and early Tuesday, including one on Interstate 495 in which a driver was struck.

What we know:

Police say they believe the incidents are connected and expect to identify the suspect later today.

The first shooting was reported around 10:35 p.m. Monday on Route 5 at Allentown Road in Camp Springs. About 15 minutes later, another driver reported gunfire on the ramp from northbound Route 5 to the outer loop of I‑495. A third shooting occurred just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on southbound I‑95/I‑495 near Ardwick Ardmore Road, where a driver was struck but managed to drive to a hospital.

Investigators had been searching for a red or burgundy Dodge Challenger and now say a person of interest is in custody. No fatalities were reported in the shootings.

READ MORE: 3 Prince George’s County highway shootings tied to same suspect, police say

What's next:

Maryland State Police and Prince George’s County Police are scheduled to hold a 1 p.m. news conference at the State Police barrack in College Park, where officials say they will identify the suspect believed to be responsible for the shootings.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Maryland State Police and previous FOX 5 reporting.     

NewsCrime in the DMVPrince George's County