Person of interest in 3 Prince George’s County highway shootings in custody: police

The Brief A person of interest is in custody after three linked highway shootings in Prince George’s County. One driver was struck on I‑495 but survived; no fatalities were reported. Police plan to identify the suspect at a 1 p.m. news conference.



A person of interest is in custody after three separate highway shootings in Prince George’s County late Monday and early Tuesday, including one on Interstate 495 in which a driver was struck.

What we know:

Police say they believe the incidents are connected and expect to identify the suspect later today.

The first shooting was reported around 10:35 p.m. Monday on Route 5 at Allentown Road in Camp Springs. About 15 minutes later, another driver reported gunfire on the ramp from northbound Route 5 to the outer loop of I‑495. A third shooting occurred just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on southbound I‑95/I‑495 near Ardwick Ardmore Road, where a driver was struck but managed to drive to a hospital.

Investigators had been searching for a red or burgundy Dodge Challenger and now say a person of interest is in custody. No fatalities were reported in the shootings.

READ MORE: 3 Prince George’s County highway shootings tied to same suspect, police say

What's next:

Maryland State Police and Prince George’s County Police are scheduled to hold a 1 p.m. news conference at the State Police barrack in College Park, where officials say they will identify the suspect believed to be responsible for the shootings.