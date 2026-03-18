Prince George’s County Police have released photos of three suspects wanted in a robbery and stabbing that left a convenience store employee critically injured in Fort Washington.

Photos show suspects police say stabbed convenience store worker during robbery in Fort Washington (Prince George's County Police)

What we know:

The stabbing occurred around 1:50 a.m. on March 7 at a store in the 7000 block of Allentown Road.

Investigators say three male suspects targeted the business, and one of them stabbed an employee during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301‑516‑2830, 1‑866‑411‑TIPS, or submit a tip at pgcrimesolvers.com.