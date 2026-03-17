DC's cherry blossoms hit Stage 3

Washington’s cherry blossoms have reached Stage three on their path to peak bloom, the National Park Service announced March 16.

The trees progress through six stages: Green Buds, Florets Visible, Extension of Florets, Peduncle Elongation, Puffy White and finally Peak Bloom.

READ MORE: When is the Cherry Blossom Festival, peak bloom in DC? Here’s what to know for 2026

NPS officials expect peak bloom, when about 70% of blossoms have opened, to fall between March 29 and April 1 this year.

Peak bloom typically arrives between late March and early April, though extreme temperatures have pushed it as early as March 15 in 1990 and as late as April 18 in 1958.

The blossoms reached peak bloom on March 28 in 2025 and March 17 in 2024.

The Yoshino cherry trees usually stay in bloom for several days, depending on weather. Cool, calm conditions can extend the display, while rain, wind or a late frost can shorten or even prevent blooming.