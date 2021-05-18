New effort to crack down on speeders in Virginia village

A big win Tuesday for a village in Northern Virginia plagued with speeders.

Route 50 runs right through Aldie, and if you’ve driven through it, chances are you were going faster than the 25 mile per hour speed limit.

Citizens in the historic village have been begging for help slowing down drivers and Tuesday night, the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors delivered.

The board passed a measure that will install four flashing speed signs along Route 50 in Aldie to let drivers know fast they’re driving. It also adds signs letting people know there’s an additional fine of $200 for speeding.

Katie Johnson, president of the Aldie Heritage Association, lives along the road and says some neighbors actively try to slow people down.

"If they’re out in the front yard, they’ll stand and say, ‘Slow down! Slow down!’" said Johnson.

She said she reached out to the board of supervisors on behalf of her organization after a complaint from another neighbor Matthew Osborn.

"We were really just worried about the safety of our kids," said Osborn, who has 9-year-old twins. "We’ve had two cars in our front yard. Fortunately not close enough to hit the house, and we weren’t out there, but it’s already happened twice."

The complaints prompted a VDOT study showing the majority of drivers are barreling through the village 13 miles over the speed limit.

FOX 5 is waiting for details on when the signs will be installed.

Residents who love everything about their community except the speeders hope the county moves quickly to help slow people down.

"People aren’t inherently evil," said Osborn. "They’re not trying to speed. It’s just that I think that reminder will be really, really effective. So I’m hopeful."