Virginia woman who poured gasoline on husband, set him on fire sentenced for murder
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A Stafford County woman whose husband died after she poured gasoline on him and set him on fire in 2017 has been sentenced to over five decades in prison.
Lisa Bartosch was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding and arson three years ago.
Authorities say on May 1, 2017, Lisa reportedly set 51-year-old Scott Bartosch, Jr. on fire at their home in Devonshire. He succumbed to his injuries on May 29, 2017.
She pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in Sept. 2019.
