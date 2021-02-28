Virginia to start single-dose J&J vaccinations this week

article

Virginia health officials say they will receive 69,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson's single-shot vaccine this upcoming week.

The vaccine's arrival will come a few days after the FDA granted emergency approval to the vaccine, which is the 3rd approved for use in the United States.

RELATED: Johnson & Johnson’s 1-dose COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use, FDA says

The vaccines will be available at Virginia's mass vaccination sites. More Johnson & Johnson vaccines delivered by federal authorities will be available at pharmacies conducting vaccinations, officials said.

Recent trials found Johnson & Johnson's vaccine to be 66% effective overall and 72% in the United States.

Both figures are lower than the approved vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna, but Johnson & Johnson's vaccine is easier to ship and store because it does not have to be kept at freezing temperatures.

Advertisement

Being a single-dose shot, it also allows officials to vaccinate more people quickly against COVID-19.

Virginia reports nearly 2 million total coronavirus vaccines administered as of Sunday.

Elsewhere in our area, West Virginia expects to receive 15,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines this week.

D.C. and Maryland are also receiving Johnson & Johnson vaccines: