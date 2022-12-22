Virginia teens busted with fireworks after throwing them at vehicles while driving: officials

Authorities say two teens were busted with multiple boxes of fireworks after they were reportedly throwing them at passing vehicles while driving in the Stafford area Wednesday.

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the call in the 2700 block of Richmond Highway just after 9:45 p.m.

When they arrived, they said they found the vehicle stopped at a Papa Johns parking lot with two juveniles and multiple boxes of fireworks inside.

Deputies say the two teens, a fifteen and sixteen-year-old, were turned over to their parents. No injuries were reported.