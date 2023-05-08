Virginia teen killed after buried in sand from hole, dune collapse

A 17-year-old from Chesapeake, Virginia was killed after he was buried in sand inside a hole after a dune collapse at Cape Hatteras National Seashore in North Carolina Saturday.

Authorities were called to the scene in the Frisco area around 2 p.m. by friends and family after they found the teen trapped under several feet of sand. Portions of the adjacent dune collapsed into the hole, investigators say.

They say the hole was dug in a back-dune area behind the primary dune and not visible from the beachfront.

Rescue crews tried to free the teen and administered CPR, but he died from his injuries.

"Cape Hatteras National Seashore offers our condolences to his family and friends," said David Hallac, superintendent, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina in a statement. "We urge visitors not to dig deep holes on the beach due to the danger they present to beachgoers and emergency response staff."