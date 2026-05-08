Virginia Supreme Court strikes down Democrats' redistricting plan

The Virginia Supreme Court on Friday struck down a voter‑approved Democratic congressional redistricting plan, delivering a major setback to the party in a nationwide fight with Republicans for an edge in this year’s midterm elections.

What we know:

The court ruled that the Democratic‑led General Assembly violated required procedures when it placed a constitutional amendment on the ballot to authorize mid‑decade redistricting.

Voters narrowly approved the amendment on April 21, but the ruling voids the results.

"This violation irreparably undermines the integrity of the resulting referendum vote and renders it null and void," the court wrote.

READ MORE: Virginia Redistricting: State's Supreme Court weighs challenge to voter approved US House map

Democrats had hoped the new U.S. House map would help them pick up as many as four seats to counter Republican redistricting efforts elsewhere, encouraged last year by President Donald Trump.

Combined with a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that weakened the Voting Rights Act, the ruling further strengthens Republicans’ redistricting advantage heading into the midterms.

Legislative districts are typically redrawn once a decade after the census to reflect population changes. But Trump spurred a wave of mid‑decade redistricting last year when he urged Republican officials in Texas to redraw congressional lines in an effort to secure additional seats and protect the party’s narrow House majority.

RELATED: Virginia voters approve redistricting amendment

Attorney General Jay Jones Statement Regarding Supreme Court of Virginia Decision in Redistricting Case

"Today the Supreme Court of Virginia has chosen to put politics over the rule of law by issuing a ruling that overturns the April 21st special election on redistricting. This decision silences the voices of the millions of Virginians who cast their ballots in every corner of the Commonwealth, and it fuels the growing fears across our nation about the state of our democracy.

As Attorney General, it is my job to enforce the laws on the books and defend the will of the people. Before the Court, my office clearly laid out both in filings and oral arguments that this constitutional amendment process and voter ratification occurred in a timely, constitutionally-compliant, and legally sound manner.

The Republican-led majority of the Supreme Court of Virginia contorted the plain language of the Constitution and Code of Virginia to give it a meaning that was never intended, which allowed them to reach the wrong legal conclusion that fit their political agenda. The consequences of their error are grave.

The strength and stability of our democracy depends on adherence to the rule of law, the execution of free and fair elections where every eligible voter can cast their ballots to choose their leaders, and public trust in the institutions that provide accountability and protect our democratic processes. This Court’s ruling follows a dangerous trend of tilting power away from the people.

My team is carefully reviewing this unprecedented order and we are evaluating every legal pathway forward to defend the will of the people and protect the integrity of Virginia’s elections."

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine Statement Regarding Supreme Court of Virginia Decision in Redistricting Case

"Unlike Republican-led states that have redrawn their maps through backroom deals, the Virginia General Assembly let the people decide for themselves in a free and fair election. If the Virginia Supreme Court had legitimate concerns about this referendum, the time to stop it would have been before three million Virginians cast their ballots. But the Court let the process move forward, and Virginians sent a message loud and clear: we see President Trump’s brazen power grab in states across the country, and we won’t stand for it.



"The timing of this ruling speaks volumes. The U.S. Supreme Court eviscerates the Voting Rights Act in a lawsuit brought by a January 6 extremist and Southern states race to craft backroom deals disenfranchising minority voters and candidates. Meanwhile Virginia voters choose to stand up against national disenfranchisement only to see their votes cast into the trash by a 4-3 ruling. A sad day indeed but I’m proud of Virginians’ willingness to stay true to our state’s motto after 250 years. That spirit is needed now more than ever."