Virginia Redistricting: State's Supreme Court weighs challenge to voter approved US House map

The Virginia Supreme Court is considering whether to block new U.S. House districts narrowly approved by voters.

Justices are set to hear arguments Monday in a case alleging that the Democratic‑led General Assembly violated procedural rules when it placed a constitutional amendment on the ballot.

If the court agrees, the amendment could be invalidated, effectively nullifying last Tuesday’s vote.

Democrats hope to gain as many as four additional seats under the new map.

The case is part of a broader national fight over redistricting, as both parties look for an edge heading into the November elections.