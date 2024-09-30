Parents demand answers as Virginia bus aide faces charges for assaulting children with disabilities

A Virginia school district is reeling after a 22-year-old substitute bus aide was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting several young children with disabilities aboard a school bus.

Miguel Velasco of Fredericksburg is currently jailed without bond on multiple charges that include eight counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child, indecent liberties, and sodomy of a child.

The Spotsylvania County Public Schools swiftly terminated Velasco's employment upon learning of the incidents, which reportedly involved three children between the ages of four and five.

The investigation, led by the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Department, began after the allegations surfaced regarding events on Sept. 26th.

Although details are sparse on what transpired on the bus or the driver's whereabouts at the time, the swift arrest of Velasco on the day of the incident reflects the gravity of the situation.

Parents of the students immediately affected by this incident have been contacted by the school district, while others whose children ride the same bus received notice over the weekend through email communications.

Miguel Velasco, 22, of Fredericksburg, Va. Photo via Spotsylvania Sheriff's Department.

The troubling situation has sparked outrage in the community.

Kerri Karvelas, a parent and former first-grade teacher with Spotsylvania County Public Schools, expressed her horror: "I’m disgusted! I am so disgusted that we have someone in our schools doing this to small children. Our babies, four and five years old… they need to be held accountable."

In a letter to families, the school district has emphasized its rigorous background check procedures, including fingerprinting and verification through the Virginia Child Abuse and Neglect Central Registry, all of which Velasco passed before being allowed to work with students.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office corroborated that Velasco is a permanent resident with no known criminal record.

As the investigation continues, authorities are examining the possibility of additional victims.

The case is ongoing, and officials are asking anyone with pertinent information to come forward to aid in the investigation.