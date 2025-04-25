Virginia student enters school hits officer in head with metal bottle, attempts to take gun

The Brief An Osbourn Park High School student is accused of hitting an officer with a metal water bottle on the head before attempting to grab his firearm. The student has been identified as a 15-year-old.



A 15-year-old student walked into a Virginia high school and struck an officer with a metal water bottle on the head before attempting to grab his firearm, according to authorities.

What we know:

The incident occurred on Wednesday, April 23, around 7:24 a.m. at Osbourn Park High School, located at 8909 Euclid Avenue in Manassas.

Authorities say the student was in crisis during the incident. While students were entering the school, the student approached the officer from behind and struck him with a metal water bottle on the head before immediately attempting to grab the officer's holstered firearm. The officer maintained possession of his firearm and detained the accused.

The officer was treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The student was arrested.

What we don't know:

The identity of the officer and student involved has not been identified.