Virginia State University police officer critically injured in shooting; suspect remains at large

A Virginia State University police officer was critically wounded in an early morning shooting Sunday, causing the campus to go on lockdown.

Chesterfield County Police say the shooting happened at about 1:34 a.m. when an on-duty VSU police officer went to investigate a disturbance on the campus. The suspect ran off campus before firing shots at the VSU officer, leaving him seriously injured.

VSU Police Chief David Bragg says the campus will remain on lockdown as a precaution as the suspect remains at large.

The Richmond Division of the FBI is also involved in the search for the suspect, according to the Chesterfield County Police.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and Chesterfield County Police Chief Jeffery Katz is urging the suspect to turn himself in.

"CCPD stands in unwavering solidarity with our partners at Virginia State University. We will not rest until the individual who shot the officer is brought to justice," Katz said in a statement on Facebook.

"I strongly encourage the individual responsible to turn himself in peacefully," he added.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.