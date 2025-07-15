Expand / Collapse search

Virginia State Police unveil new Mustang patrol vehicles

Published  July 15, 2025 11:35am EDT
    • Virginia State Police just rolled out new Mustang patrol cars.
    • The high-speed cruisers will hit roads across the state.
    • Officials say it’s part of updating the agency’s fleet.

RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia State Police announced that troopers will soon be patrolling in newly issued Mustang cruisers.

In a post to X, the department wrote: "Expect to see these on the roads of the Commonwealth soon. This morning, multiple State Troopers received new vehicles: the VSP Mustangs."

The high-performance vehicles are part of the agency’s updated fleet and will be used on roadways across the state.

