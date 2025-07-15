The Brief Virginia State Police just rolled out new Mustang patrol cars. The high-speed cruisers will hit roads across the state. Officials say it’s part of updating the agency’s fleet.



Virginia State Police announced that troopers will soon be patrolling in newly issued Mustang cruisers.

In a post to X, the department wrote: "Expect to see these on the roads of the Commonwealth soon. This morning, multiple State Troopers received new vehicles: the VSP Mustangs."

The high-performance vehicles are part of the agency’s updated fleet and will be used on roadways across the state.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Virginia State Police unveil new Mustang patrol vehicles (Virginia State Police)