Virginia State Police unveil new Mustang patrol vehicles
RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia State Police announced that troopers will soon be patrolling in newly issued Mustang cruisers.
In a post to X, the department wrote: "Expect to see these on the roads of the Commonwealth soon. This morning, multiple State Troopers received new vehicles: the VSP Mustangs."
The high-performance vehicles are part of the agency’s updated fleet and will be used on roadways across the state.
Virginia State Police unveil new Mustang patrol vehicles (Virginia State Police)
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Virginia State Police.