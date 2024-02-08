Virginia State Police discuss Super Bowl weekend traffic safety blitz on I-66

This Super Bowl weekend, state troopers are going on offense in Virginia.

"We are doing an enforcement effort on I-66, the entire length, from the District all the way to I-81, all 76 miles," Virginia State Police (VSP) spokesperson Matt Demlein said.

Officials announced plans Thursday for what they call a "traffic enforcement and educational safety initiative." Specifically, troopers will focus on drivers who are distracted, speeding, not wearing their seatbelts, or impaired.

"We understand that some people are going to go out, and they are going to have drinks as part of their Super Bowl celebrations," Demlein said. "We want folks, if they’re going to do that, to please have a plan to get home, to have a sober driver."

Previously, similar initiatives have led to plenty of tickets.

Earlier this year, on January 10 and 11, troopers covered 179 miles of I-95 in Virginia, citing 120 people for reckless driving, 117 for speeding, 33 for violating Virginia’s "Hands-Free" law, and 25 for seatbelt violations.

Officials added that on Super Bowl Sunday in 2023, 23 people were charged with Driving While Intoxicated by Virginia State Police Troopers statewide.