Virginia special election: How to view live results when poll close

By
Published  September 9, 2025 11:36am EDT
Election Results
Virginia voters head to polls in to replace US Rep. Connolly

FAIRFAX, Va. - Voters in the northern Virginia suburbs of Washington will choose a replacement Tuesday for the late Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly, who died in May after battling cancer.

Democrat James Walkinshaw is facing Republican Stewart Whitson. Walkinshaw is a member of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors and previously served as Connolly’s chief of staff. Whitson is a former FBI special agent and Army veteran who oversees federal affairs for a conservative think tank.

Polls are set to close on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. 

Once polls close, results will come in live below. 

Election ResultsVirginia Politics