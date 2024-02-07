Virginia sex offender sentenced to more than 78 months for abusive sexual contact with minor

A man from Virginia Beach has been charged with 78 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for abusive sexual contact with a minor.

The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Delvon Lashawn Redd.

According to court documents, from April 17 to May 28, 2022, Redd, a U.S. Navy service member, was staying at the Navy Lodge Hotel located at the U.S. Naval Air Station Patuxent River Base in Patuxent River, Maryland. Officials say on May 6, 2022, Redd started communicating on a social media platform with an 11-year-old minor female who claimed she was 18-years-old.

Redd asked the victim to send him pictures of herself and the victim sent a short video of herself. In their online conversations that day, Redd commented on how young the victim looked. Despite that, later that evening, Redd drove to the victim’s house in Lexington Park, Maryland, picked the victim up near her home and drove her back to the Navy Lodge, where security footage shows Redd and the victim entering his room at approximately 9:44 p.m. Once inside the room, Redd had sexual intercourse with the victim. The following morning, Redd drove the victim back to her house.

Redd will be required to continue to register as a sex offender in the places where he resides, where he is an employee, and where he is a student.