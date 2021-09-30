Virginia schools issue warnings about ongoing Tik Tok challenges

Schools in Virginia are issuing warnings about ongoing Tik Tok challenges that could result in disciplinary action or even criminal charges.

On Wednesday, Loudoun County schools sent a notice to parents saying since the ‘Devious Licks’ challenge emerged, these challenges are escalating and could cause even more damage to school property, staff, and other students.

"The recent ‘Devious Licks’ Tik Tok Challenge has encouraged kids to vandalize and steal random objects from their schools and post them in videos," the letter from Loudoun County Public Schools read. "We are asking you to have conversations with your kids about the nature of these disruptive challenges and that such behaviors could result in school disciplinary consequences, and criminal charges."

On Thursday, Fairfax County schools sent out a similar notice attempting to get parents

"We have been made aware of a series of new monthly challenges that have been shared across the social media platform TikTok. Last month the "Devious Licks" challenge emerged, and students committed acts of vandalism on school property. Now, these challenges are escalating and harming people," Superintendent Scott Brabrand said.

The schools have released a full list of the proposed challenges that are expected from Tik Tok.

September: Vandalize school bathrooms

October: Smack a staff member

November: Kiss your friend’s girlfriend at school

December: Deck the halls and show your *****

January: Jab a breast

February: Mess up school signs

March: Make a mess in the courtyard or cafeteria

April: "Grab some eggz" (another stealing challenge)

May: Ditch day

June: Flip off in the front office

"These are not fun, harmless challenges. These are crimes with very serious consequences," Superintendent Braband said.

School officials are continuing to ask parents to monitor their children's activities and discourage participation in any of these challenges.