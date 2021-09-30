Virginia 10-year-old’s death believed to be linked to COVID-19

article

A Virginia school community is mourning the death of a 10-year-old girl whose death may have been linked to COVID-19.

The Virginia Department of Health said they were currently reviewing a case regarding a child between the ages of 10 and 19 in the Commonwealth, but declined to specify whether they were referring to the case of Teresa Sperry.

A spokesperson for the Suffolk City Public Schools system confirmed that Sperry was one of their students and that she had died through a statement from the district:

Suffolk Public Schools is heartbroken due to the tragic loss of one of our students, Teresa Sperry. It is our intention to support the family, the school, and our entire school community during this very difficult time. We will continue to follow our mitigation strategies of wearing masks, washing hands, and practicing social distancing. The school division also encourages vaccinations of both staff and students (if they are eligible). Suffolk Public Schools will continue to follow the guidance from the Center for Disease Control with support from the Western Tidewater Health District.