Virginia residents impacted by ongoing Dominion Energy power outage

A number of Virginia residents have been impacted by ongoing Domion Energy power outages.

According to the company, over 2,500 customers have been impacted across 45 counties and three states, with the main impact in Virginia.

The following counties across the state have been listed as being impacted as of Thursday, July 10, around noon:

Fairfax County, VA: 729

Charles City County, VA: 352

Stafford County, VA: 281

Henrico County, VA: 269

Charlottesville County, VA: 179

Virginia Beach County, VA: 159

New Kent County, VA: 91

Richmond City County, VA: 79

Chesapeake County, VA: 66

Click here to report any outages and check the status of impact near you.

This is a developing story that will be updated. Stay with FOX 5 DC for more information and updates.