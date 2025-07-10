Virginia residents impacted by ongoing Dominion Energy power outage
VIRGINIA - A number of Virginia residents have been impacted by ongoing Domion Energy power outages.
According to the company, over 2,500 customers have been impacted across 45 counties and three states, with the main impact in Virginia.
The following counties across the state have been listed as being impacted as of Thursday, July 10, around noon:
- Fairfax County, VA: 729
- Charles City County, VA: 352
- Stafford County, VA: 281
- Henrico County, VA: 269
- Charlottesville County, VA: 179
- Virginia Beach County, VA: 159
- New Kent County, VA: 91
- Richmond City County, VA: 79
- Chesapeake County, VA: 66
